Russian troops have shelled a hospital in Popasna

The enemy does not stop firing.

In Popasna city, Luhansk region, the Russian military has shelled a hospital and keeps firing. Authorities of the region call on locals to stay in shelters.

It has been announced on Facebook by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai. He has published a photo of the damaged hospital.

"Popasna Hospital. The shelling does not subside. Everyone should be in shelters!" he said.

We remind that earlier the head of Luhansk region called on inhabitants not to trust Russian occupiers and their information on evacuation corridors because they were capable of any provocation. He stressed that only official information from Ukrainian authorities should be trusted.