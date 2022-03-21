Russian Troops Highjacked Operational Vehicles from Forestry in Kyiv Region and Burned Administrative Building

Russians continue to loot and pillage.

Kyiv Regional Forestry and Hunting Administration warned the citizens that the Russian occupants highjacked vehicles used by Dymer Forest Ranger Station in Katiuzhanka village, Kyiv Region. Local residents are asked to stay alert, since the enemies may now use these cars in order to move the troops.

In addition, Russians also highjacked two fire engines and excavating machine.

“We ask the residents of Kyiv region to stay alert. These vehicles may be now used by the enemy. The law-enforcement authorities are properly notified. In addition, on 20.03.2022, the occupants burned the administrative building of forest ranger station”, the official message says.

