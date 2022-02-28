Russians opened fire on ambulance near Kherson: the driver and the patient who was taken to the hospital were killed

The Russian soldiers opened fire on two ambulances just a few kilometers from Kherson.

One car managed to avoid bullets, but the other ambulance was shot by the occupiers. The driver and a patient who was taken to the hospital, were killed as the result of the attack.

This was reported by journalist Angela Slobodyan. Videos from the scene are available on her Facebook page here. Note that the video contains footages that some people may find distressing.

"A 64-year-old ambulance driver was burned alive and a wounded man was taken to the hospital. A 52-year-old paramedic was injured. He is in the hospital. We pray for him to survive," the journalist wrote.