Russians opened fire on ambulance near Kherson: the driver and the patient who was taken to the hospital were killed

Now doctors are trying to save the life of 52-year-old paramedic.

The Russian soldiers opened fire on two ambulances just a few kilometers from Kherson. One car managed to avoid bullets, but the other ambulance was shot by the occupiers. The driver and a patient who was taken to the hospital, were killed as the result of the attack.

This was reported by journalist Angela Slobodyan. Videos from the scene are available on her Facebook page here. Note that the video contains footages that some people may find distressing.

"A 64-year-old ambulance driver was burned alive and a wounded man was taken to the hospital. A 52-year-old paramedic was injured. He is in the hospital. We pray for him to survive," the journalist wrote.

The Russian occupiers opened fire on the bus with civilians in the village of Volokhiv Yar, Izium district of the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, 5 people were killed and 6 were injured, all of them are residents of Toretsk community.

Also today, on February 26, in Chernihiv the troops of the Russian Federation opened fire on kindergarten.