Russians Use New Tactics in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone: Situation in the Nearest Localities

No new casualties among inhabitants are reported.

Russian occupants use a new tactics in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone to attack the Kyiv region. They perform air raids on the nearest localities and quickly escape back, according to the Head of the Public Council at the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, Oleksandr Syrota.

"Occupants use a new tactics: shoot from green patch and escape back to the Zone. The same is true for their aircrafts – they get off the ground, spray their ammunition load on top of people’s houses and head back", - he wrote.

He also reported that some residents of Ivankiv and few other localities on Kiev direction where allowed passage to the Exclusion Zone, probably with intention to force them move to Belarus and create a desired picture for Russian propagandist mass media.

"Only few people are willing to do that, but some temporary settle in the villages near the Zone. No new civilian casualties are reported", - Syrota noted.

