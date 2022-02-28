Shouts, Baby Cry, and Shots; in Kherson Oblast, Russians Killed Entire Family Trying to Save from Occupation

The baby was only 6 weeks.

Near Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, on the first day of war against Ukraine, Russian occupants shot at civilians who were trying to flee from occupation; Anna and Oleh Fedko, 56, their daughter-in-law, Iryna Fedko, and two grandchildren, Sofiia, 6, and Ivan, 6 weeks,

The event was reported by Zaxid.net with reference to Denys Fedko, a relative of the killed.

The man told that occupants had killed his mother and father. They also shot dead the wife and two children of his brother, Oleh.

It is known that the family of the local patrolman Oleh Fedko was trying to evacuate from the city. He was on duty, so his father took his daughter-in-law and grandchildren to the village of Vesele near Nova Kakhovka. However, when occupants entered the village, the family tried to flee again. They were going to Nova Kakhovka (about 20 km away) in two cars. In the first one, there were their other relatives, three adults and a child. In the second car, there were the patrolman’s parents, his wife, and his children.

On the outskirts of Vesele, the first car managed to drive past Russian military before they had entered the village, but the other car did not. Denys Fedko was talking to his mother at that moment.

“I was talking to mum when she started to shout that there were children in the car and how they could do that. I heard the little Vanka cry; he was only 6 weeks old. Then, I heard shots, a short silence, and more shots. There were three bursts of 2 or 3 shots each. I realized that they were simply finishing them off,” Denys told.

Adults died on the scene. The relatives of the killed from the first car came back right after the occupants left. They took the children to the hospital, but the children died there.

Now the relatives of the killed cannot withdraw their bodies as the territory is under the occupants’ control.