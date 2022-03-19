Since the beginning of the war, Russia has made 1403 airstrikes on Ukraine - the Ministry of Defense

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has made 1403 airstrikes on Ukraine - the Ministry of Defense

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russia is trying to continue the strategic offensive operation.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has launched 291 missile attacks, used 459 ground-based, naval and air-based missiles. In total there were 1,403 air raids on the Ukrainian territory.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian occupation forces are trying to continue a strategic offensive operation against Ukraine. Their main tasks are defeating the Ukrainian Armed Forces, encircling Kyiv, reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and establishing control over the left-bank part of Ukraine. However, these tasks have not been achieved to date. The enemy partially reached the goal in the Donetsk direction. The enemy is stopped in the direction of Mykolaiv.

Moreover, the occupiers use the mobilized people from the ORDLO as cannon fodder to detect the fire positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read also: