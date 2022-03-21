Stolen Vehicles, Household Appliances and Food: Russians Pillage the Occupied Districts

The occupants carry their loot back to Russia.

The Russian invaders continue to abuse the local civilian population and pillage the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. According to the report released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on March 21st, household appliances, vehicles, food and other commodities are stolen by the enemy soldiers, who later carry their loot home to Russia.

Moreover, the Ukrainian side has identified multiple cases, where the civil infrastructure facilities are used by the occupants for accommodation of personnel, weapons and military hardware.

