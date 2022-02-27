“The actions of Russia are worthy of international tribunal”, - Zelenskyy

In his video address delivered early on February 27 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that aggressive actions of Russia against Ukraine were worthy of international tribunal.

“What the occupants do to Kharkiv, Okhtyrka, Kyiv, Odesa and to the other cities and villages is worthy of international tribunal. We carefully document all of their crimes. If it weren’t for our brave defenders, there would have been more of them. Ukrainian forces are doing great! They fight off the attack, breaking the plan of the enemy, doing their job brilliantly. It is a job indeed, a very hard one”, - said the Ukrainian president.