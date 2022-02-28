The head of Donetsk regional VMA spoke about the situation in the region: what settlements are under fire
Summary information on Russian invasion from 20:00 on February 27 to 09:00 on February 28 in Donetsk region.
According to the head of Donetsk regional state administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, 1 person was injured, 10 houses were damaged as a result of open fire in Sartan. On February 27, 2 people were killed and 4 were injured as a result of air strikes.
In Lebedinsky:
- missile strike, 15 houses were damaged;
- there were no injured.
Artillery shelling in Krasnohorivka and Maryinka, but fortunately without victims or destruction.
In Toretsk the situation is tense but controlled; the night passed without shelling infrastructure and casualties among the civilian population.
In Novomykhailivka about 20 strikes of 152-mm artillery; information on damage is on the way. In Myronivka, artillery shelling, but no casualties so far.
In Verkhnotoretsky:
- shelling of the neighborhoods has started at 7 am;
- there is no information about injured so far.