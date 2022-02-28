The head of Donetsk regional VMA spoke about the situation in the region: what settlements are under fire

Summary information on Russian invasion from 20:00 on February 27 to 09:00 on February 28 in Donetsk region.

According to the head of Donetsk regional state administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, 1 person was injured, 10 houses were damaged as a result of open fire in Sartan. On February 27, 2 people were killed and 4 were injured as a result of air strikes.

In Lebedinsky:

- missile strike, 15 houses were damaged;

- there were no injured.

Artillery shelling in Krasnohorivka and Maryinka, but fortunately without victims or destruction.

In Toretsk the situation is tense but controlled; the night passed without shelling infrastructure and casualties among the civilian population.

In Novomykhailivka about 20 strikes of 152-mm artillery; information on damage is on the way. In Myronivka, artillery shelling, but no casualties so far.

In Verkhnotoretsky:

- shelling of the neighborhoods has started at 7 am;

- there is no information about injured so far.