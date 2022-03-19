The occupiers began to use the "most cruel weapons": enemies` shells descend with a parachute

The occupiers began to use the "most cruel weapons": enemies` shells descend with a parachute

All Russian crimes against Ukraine will be investigated.

The usage of the newest weapons by russians was first detected in Kyiv on March 18th. It was launched with a parachuted. This fact was stated by Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko.

"Yesterday in Kyiv for the first time the fact of using the newest weapons was recorded - shells that descend on parachutes. The Russians use the most cruel weapons," – said Anton Gerashchenko.

The adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs emphasized, that all crimes against Ukraine would be investigated.