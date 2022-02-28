The occupiers destroyed the military unit in Okhtyrka: there are a lot of killed people, including women and journalists

The first civilian woman died in Okhtyrka. The military unit in Okhtyrka, which was firmly defending itself, doesn’t exist anymore. It was bombed.

According to preliminary data, it was ruined by cruise missiles. There were three pinpoint rocket strikes. Direct hit onto the barracks. A lot of people died (no exact data) and more than 70 were wounded, including women and two journalists. The wounded are still arriving and are being taken to Okhtyrka Hospital. There is a lack of painkillers. Currently, doctors are making a list of necessary medicines and needs.

Earlier the occupiers had shelled residential area. One civilian wounded woman has just died at the hospital. A 7-year-old girl, who was injured yesterday during the shelling of a kindergarten by Russian “Uragans”, also died.