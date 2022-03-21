The world is threatened with a global food crisis because of Russian aggression in Ukraine, France warns

Food crisis has already caused price increase and inflation in several African states and regions dependent on grains import from Ukraine and Russia.

The war has direct impact on grains, fertilizers and feed prices, the French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie has said, Mediafax reports.

"Russian war against Ukraine, two biggest producers of agriculture products, can lead to worldwide food crises”, - the Minister says.

At the same time The Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food Michael Fakhri has announced that Russian invasion to Ukraine can cause global increase of starvation. Some countries like Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh and Iran who buy wheat from Ukraine and Russia already feel consequences connected with food.

