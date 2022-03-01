"They will never grow up": Denisova spoke about the number of children killed in Ukraine since the Russian attack

"They will never grow up": Denisova spoke about the number of children killed in Ukraine since the Russian attack

Three Ukrainian kids were killed as a result of Russian aggression.

Lyudmyla Denisova, Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine, spoke about three children that were killed since Russian attack on Ukraine.

"Children have disappeared from the streets of our cities, their laughter is not heard. Hundreds of families with children are sitting in the subway and bomb shelters.

Did we think that their still short life would face a terrible trial - WAR, that they would hear and see the shelling, destruction and death with their own naїve eyes?

The lines of the poem come to mind: "Mom, is it true that there will be a war and I will not have time to grow up?..", Robert Rozhdestvensky.

Three children died during the day. They will never grow up.

Killing children is the worst crime, which will not be justified in this world or the world to come!

I am a mother, grandmother, Ukrainian, I stay in Kyiv, " Denisova wrote.