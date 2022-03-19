“This Is Genocide of Ukrainian People”: Volodymyr Klychko Showed Consequences of Kyiv Missile Strike by Russian Occupants (Video)

Ukrainian boxer once again called on the international companies to stop doing business with Russia.

Former world heavyweight champion Volodymyr Klychko, who joined the Kyiv Territorial Defence forces after the start of full-scale Russian invasion, posted a new video message in his Instagram account to show his followers the kindergarten in Kyiv destroyed by occupying army’s missiles.

He also called on all companies doing business with Russia to stop funding the genocide of Ukrainian people.

“This is a kindergarten. This a residential district of Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine. This is what’s done by Russian soldiers and their missiles. They take away human lives. And you are the accomplice. Anyone doing business with Russia has blood on their hands. This is not a military facility, this a residential district of Kyiv. Just look here! This is the genocide of Ukrainian people” – Klychko said.

