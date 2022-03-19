Ukraine Asks the EU Representatives to Expedite Conclusion Regarding Eurointegration

The Verkhovna Rada emphasizes that no EU Member State has ever paid such a high price for joining the Union as Ukraine does today.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine addressed the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, with the request to prepare the European Commission conclusion regarding Ukraine accession to the EU as soon as possible, according to the Head of Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk .

"The leaders of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the representatives of various parliamentary fractions and groups addressed the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, with the request to facilitate the expedited issue of positive conclusion regarding Ukraine accession to the EU", Stefanchuk wrote.

According to him, Ukraine is seeking the fastest route to join the EU, “bypassing the barriers created by the bureaucracy”.

"Our desire to become a part of the European family is so strong that we cannot be stopped by any circumstances. Again and again, we prove that we deserve to be the EU Member State by paying the highest price possible – the thousands of Ukrainian lives. No other nation, no other country in the EU has ever paid such a high cost", emphasized the Head of VR.

He also stressed that the EU decision regarding instant Eurointegration of Ukraine will become a key factor for deterrence against the Russian aggression and “a fair reward of the Ukrainian nation for its fight for freedom, democracy and European values”.

