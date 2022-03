“Ukraine, forgive us! Mom, get me out of here”, - Russian soldiers surrendered in Mykolaiv

The soldiers of the Russian army, who invaded Ukraine, surrendered after the Armed Forces of Ukraine have fought off another attack on Mykolaiv.

Their military convoy was mostly destroyed. They were ought to surrender being left behind by their fellows.

They testified at the local office of the Security Service of Ukraine, recognized Putin’s order as unlawful, asked Ukrainians for forgiveness and asked their relatives to take them back home. Local medics treated one of them.