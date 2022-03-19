Ukraine keeps Russian captives, though their motherland doesn’t want to take them back since 2014

Headquarter for work with military captives functions daily without breaks, Deputy prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk has told to TSN special correspondent Stanislav Yasynskiy in exclusive interview.

The headquarter includes representatives of Ministry of Justice, Security Service of Ukraine, Attorney General office, Ministry of Defence and others. All of them have their own registers, which worked separately from each other. That is why National Information Buro was created yesterday to unite all these systems in one organ. Now it form lists of military and civilian captives. Now Ukraine keeps 562 Russian captives. The list of so called Luggage-200 is being formed separately. Everything in cooperation with international Committee of the Red Cross . As for Ukrainian captives in Russians’ hands, for now authorities know about 650 persons since 2014. But these numbers change rapidly.

Russian captives are kept in Ukrainian military bases. Ukrainian authorities send all the information about each of them to the International Committee of the Red Cross. Everything is done according to international humanitarian law. On the other hand, Russia does not report Red Cross about Ukrainians whom they keep.

For now Ukraine does not have information about conditions in which Ukrainians are kept. The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Mauer was asked to visit 92 Ukrainians from Zmiinyi Island, who are kept in Sevastopol. Militaries and civilians who were trying to save them are among this group. For now Russian captives in Ukraine are on Ukrainian budget accommodation, that is why authorities are tending to change them for Ukrainians, kept in Russia. But not all of them want to go back home, from which they’ve been sent to kill Ukrainians. The total number is unknown now, as Red Cross representatives talk to them one by one according to international law, Vereschuk says. As far as Russian militaries have started kidnapping of local authorities and capturing of civilians, the scheme of changing between countries is under discussion now. There are special numbers where people can call to inform about captured or lost relatives. 1648 or 044 2878165

Also Vereschuk has said that USA and some European countries are ready to give help and citizenship to those Russian militaries who are ready to cooperate with Ukrainian authorities and speak loudly about Putin’s orders and tasks which were given to them in this war.

