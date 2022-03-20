Ukrainian has passed 100 kilometers by foot with his cow and bull to evacuate “pets” from Irpyn surrounded by Russian army

44-years old Andriy Mykhayliv was not allowed to take his cow Marta and bull Triyka to the evacuation bus. The man refused to abandon animals in Irpyn and decided to walk together with them to his relatives in Zhytomyr region.

At first Andriy and his animals were sitting under fire in Irpyn. Then they were hiding in the swapm. When evacuation was announced, Andriy made the decision to escape with his pets. They passed Bilogorodka, Gnativka, Byshiv and then Koroctyshiv. 15 villages all together during one week.

Seeing walking cows on Kyiv streets people were shocked, but poor animals had nowhere else to escape. He had no other choice as a normal human being, Andriy claims. “How would I look in my own eyes in the mirror if I would have left them?”, - says man

Volunteers were trying to find Andriy after watching video with the man and his animals in internet. They wanted to worn refugees about extreme danger on Zhytomyr highway, occupied by Russian troops. Ukrainian militaries on block posts accepted the company as saboteurs and put them in danger for couple of times. But after clearing everything out, militaries helped Andriy with food and water for himself and his pets.

People in villages also helped a lot, Andriy says. They offered food, shelter. The man took only some things of extreme need and moved on further.

Finally the company has reached the village in Zhytomyr region where Andriy’s aunt Tetiana lived. The man was worried because his relationships with relative was not perfect and they haven’t talked during year and a half. But seeing her nephew and his animals alive Tetiana was really happy. And the bull Triyka is the happiest creature in this story, being the only bull for two villages now.

