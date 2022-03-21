UN Disclosed the Number of Casualties from Russian Invasion into Ukraine

The most cases of death and injuries among civilian population is caused by explosive devices with large area of effect.

After beginning of the Russian invasion into Ukraine, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights officially identified 2361 casualties among civilian population: 902 people died and 1459 were injured.

• 179 men, 134 women, 11 girls and 25 boys, as well as 29 children and 514 adults of yet unknown gender were killed.

• 156 men, 117 women, 22 girls and 16 boys, as well as 60 children and 1088 adults of yet unknown gender were injured.

• Most casualties among civilian population are caused by explosive devices with large area of effect, including heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket system fire, missile strike and air raids.

• Actual casualty count may be much higher, since data from areas of intensive combat operation are received with delay. In particular, this applies to Mariupol, Volnovakha, Izium, Sievierodonetsk, Rubizhne and Trostianets, where multiple civilian casualties are reported.

Read also: