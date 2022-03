“We are held as a shield”: the Russians do not provide the people of the village near Nova Kakhovka with a humanitarian corridor

People cannot evacuate.

Fierce fights continue in the village Kozatske near Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson oblast.

This is reported by TSN.

A local resident says that the villagers have been trapped and have no provisions. “They do not give us a corridor to exit. We are held as a living shield”, - she says.