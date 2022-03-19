"We Shell the F**k Out of Apartment Block and Don’t F**king Care about Civilians”: SSU Intercepted Occupants’ Voice Talks

The Security Service of Ukraine also disclosed what excuses the Russian troops use to attack the civilian houses.
Russian military forces keep shelling Ukrainian residential houses despite being aware of the civilians inside, as evidenced by another occupant’s voice call intercepted by SSU on March 19th.
"The “Raschists" brainwashed by the propaganda are indoctrinated with another delusional nonsense: they are told that every apartment block is allegedly filled with machine-gunners and rocket launcher operators. In particular, they believe that the upper floors are taken by snipers, and the roofs – by anti-tank weapon operators, including powerful rocket launchers and Javelins" – SSU report says.
According to intercepted call, the invaders use the following excuse to target and fire civilian residents: “Putin gave them enough time to run the f**k away, but they didn’t get the f**k out”
