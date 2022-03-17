When Zelensky and Putin could meet

The location of the meeting does not matter for Kyiv.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the aggressor country Volodymyr Putin may meet in the coming weeks - as soon as the Ukrainian and Russian delegations complete the Peace agreement.

As soon as the foundations of the Peace treaty are developed, the parties will consider Zelensky's meeting with Putin.

"Once the work on the document is completed, we will start organizing the meeting. It will happen in the coming weeks. But the location does not matter to us. It can be anywhere except Russia," said the Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak.