«Yet another war crime» : the enemy has launched a cruise missile from Bilorus on Kyiv

The Ukrainian military men have downed the cruise missile launched from Bilorus on Kyiv

About an hour ago, the Air Forces of UA Armed Forces have downed the cruise missile launched on the capital of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Bilorus by TU-22 aircraft.

The General Staff of UA Armed Forces has informed of this.

«This is yet another war crime committed by RB and RF» - said Liuetenant General Valeriy Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Besides, the Air Forces of UA Armed Forces have yet again broken up the enemy seaborne assault landing in the Black Sea operational area.

Losses of Russians who fight against Ukraine:

According to the approximate data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the morning of February 24th till the evening of February 26th, the following losses have been invicted to the armed forces of the aggressor state, Russia: