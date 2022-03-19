Zaporizhzhia is Shelled from Prohibited Weapons, Municipal Community Nationalized Russian Metal and Crafts Body Armor

A village 20 kilometers away from Zaporizhzhia was pounded by cluster bombs despite absence of military personnel.

This morning, the occupants hit the military training area on the city's fringes with missiles. According to TSN sources, one person died and twenty were injured. Russians also keep shelling the nearby villages around Zaporizhzhia using prohibited weapons despite absence of military facilities. A village 20 kilometers away from Zaporizhzhia was pounded by cluster bombs that explode in the air, use scattering projectile and leave 15-meter-wide shell pits. After cluster bombs, the outskirts of the village were also hit by Russian BM-30 Smerch. The target of another strike in the different part of the region were the abandoned military barracks. Two soldiers from small guard duty staying at the location died and three were injured.

Meanwhile, Zaporizhzhia community is working to arrange mass production of body armor. All available metal is now used for the needs of the Ukrainian army. The volunteers discovered two railway cars with metal materials belonging to Russian owner, which are now seized and used by defenders of Ukraine. Finally, Zaporizhzhia citizens finally fulfilled the dream of the entire Ukraine – buried Putin. The mock grave-stone was placed at the entrance road to the city. The date of death on the stone is February 24th, the day when Russians sparked a war with Ukrainian nation.

