Zhytomyr is Recovering from Shelling: Citizens are Learning to Burn Enemy Vehicles

The shelling in Zhytomyr Region has become more frequent, locals say.

After the shelling of residential neighborhoods in Zhytomyr, the Russians did not stop and aimed today for the lyceum, in which in peacetime one and a half thousand children are studying.

This is stated in TSN.

This school surved as a shelter where residents of nearby houses hid from the shelling. This time the air alarm sounded and just as people run to the building, the explosion was heard. There were only teachers in the school at that time, 7 people, fortunately all of them are alive.

The shell hit the center of the building directly, leaving the room in ruins. Hearing about the explosion in the lyceum, where 1.5 thousand students studied, parents and children began to gather. They can't believe their eyes.

The shelling in the Zhytomyr region has become more frequent, locals say. The city has not even had time to remove the wreckage of the houses that were damaged the day before. Then 12 people were rescued from the rubble.

Together with rescuers, volunteers from all over the city are clearing the rubble. Interrupted only by the siren. In the meantime, they don’t attack from the ground - the townspeople make Molotov cocktails and learn how to set fire to Russian tanks.