Футболка Кузьми, панамка Псюка та Jaguar Гіра: за які гроші продали речі зірок на аукціонах для ЗСУ

Auctions for the Mother of Creation triptych, by @beeple and @Madonna, are now live on @SuperRare



Mother of Nature, Mother of Evolution and Mother of Technology are priced at 0.00035774 ETH ($1 USD) with a 2 day auction



Bid now: https://t.co/czIF2giJu3 pic.twitter.com/dTqOl3AIJA