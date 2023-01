Зірку серіалу "Венздей" Персі Гайнса Вайта звинуватили у зґвалтуванні – ЗМІ

YALL HERE IS PROOOOOFFFFFF FROM THE UNDERAGE GIRL. HE FUCKED HER AT 14. she did lie about being 16 to the public but he knew she was 14, also they were talking since 13 and i swore she told me they messed at 13 but maybe im wrong‍♀️ here's proof he knew she was 14 https://t.co/uzQ0PSPT1h