Топ-9 вправ, щоб ваше немовля навчилося перевертатися

Some babies will figure out rolling on their own (typically between 4-6 months), others need a little encouragement! Here are some things to try if your baby isn’t rolling yet. You can start this at 3+ months! ⭐️ I’m using the tum tum wedge here, which I LOVE! We use it for tummy time, assisted sit ups at an incline, side lying support, and propping up baby’s bottom! 15% off this weekend with code MDW24. is in my bio! ⭐️ The cute sock rattles help to get baby interested in grabbing those feet! in bio! Make sure you’re following @otmarissa so you don’t miss any tips!!