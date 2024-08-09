Як приготувати традиційну грецьку мусаку

Приготуйте смачну та поживну страву яка підійде для будь-якої події, особливо для теплих сімейних зустрічей.
Фудблогерка EatLikeGreekWithJulie поділилася рецептом однієї з найулюбленіших страв її родини, яку вона готує, коли родичі збираються разом за великим столом.
Інгредієнти
- Баклажан (великий)
- 2 шт.
- Картопля
- 6-7 шт.
- Фарш яловичий
- 1 кг.
- Цибуля (велика)
- 3 шт.
- Часник
- 4-5 зубчиків
- Петрушка
- 1 пучок
- Вино
- 1/2 склянки
- Томатна паста
- 1 ст.л
- Томатний соус
- 1 склянка
- Лавровий листок
- 2 шт.
- Кориця
- 2 палички
- Мускатний горіх
- Сіль
- Перець
- Спеції
- 1 ч.л
- Яловичий бульйон
- 2 ст. л
- Вода
- 2 склянки
- Вершкове масло
- 2 шматочки
- Борошно
- 1 склянка
- Молоко
- 1,5-2 л
- Жовток
- 2 шт.
- Твердий сир
Приготування:
- Наріжте баклажани та картоплю тонкими шматочками та обсмажте на грилі чи пательні, можна запекти;
- У велику пательню додайте оливкову олію й обсмажте яловичину, поки вона не підрум’яниться, потім додайте цибулю та часник і пасеруйте до готовності;
- Додайте вино, томатну пасту та томатний соус і все перемішайте;
- Додайте воду і спеції, приправи. Накрийте кришкою і варіть на середньому вогні, поки вода не випарується і ви не отримаєте однорідний м'ясний соус;
- Водночас у велику каструлю додайте 2 шматочки вершкового масла і дайте йому розтанути;
- Додайте 1 склянку борошна та перемішайте, щоб з’єднати інгредієнти;
- Потім повільно додайте молоко та постійно перемішуйте на середньому вогні, поки не отримаєте однорідний крем.
- Додайте сіль, перець, мускатний горіх і 2 жовтки, постійно помішуючи (регулюйте самі, наскільки густий або рідкий вам подобається бешамель, додаючи або зменшуючи кількість молока);
- У каструлю додайте тонкий шар бешамелю, потім 1 шар картоплі, щоб покрити, крапніть трохи оливкової олії (за бажанням) і посипте тертим сиром;
- Додайте шар баклажанів, збризніть трохи оливковою олією та посипте сиром;
- Повторюйте все, поки не закінчите з усіма баклажанами та картоплею;
- Додайте м’ясний соус зверху баклажанів і бешамель, посипте сиром;
- Розігрійте духовку до 200°C і запікайте до золотисто-коричневого кольору;
- Потім дайте страві "відпочити" 1 годину, нарізайте та насолоджуйтеся.
Смачного!
@eatlikegreekwithjulie Greek traditional mousaka! The absolute Greek dish, perfect for any occasion and family gatherings!Click the link in my bio to get my favorite Amazon products I use into my everyday cooking! Recipe below ⬇️ •ingredients: - 2 big eggplants in thinly sliced - 6-7 potatoes thinly sliced - 2lb ground beef - 3 big onions diced - 4-5 garlic cloves chopped - 1 handful parsley - 1/2 a cup wine - 1tbsp tomato paste - 1 cup tomato sauce - 2 bay leaves - 2 sticks cinnamon - a pinch of nutmeg - salt & pepper as needed - 1tsp all spice - 2tsp beef bouillon ( optional) - 2 cups water *for the bechamel sauce: - 2 sticks of butter - 1 cup flour - 1,5-2Lt of milk - 2 egg yolks - 2 cups grated Graviera or kefalotyri - 1tsp salt - a pinch of nutmeg - pepper •instructions: - cut the eggplants and the potatoes into thin slices, grill, bake or fry - into a large sautéing pan add olive oil, preheat and sauté the beef until is lightly browned, then add the onions and the garlic and sauté until sweat, add the wine, the tomato paste and the tomato sauce and stir - add the water and the spices/seasoning, cover and cook in medium heat until the water is been reduced and you have a smooth meat sauce - at the same time into a large pot add 2 sticks of butter and let melt - add 1 cup flour and stir to combine, then add slowly milk and mix constantly in a medium heat until you have a very smooth cream, add salt, pepper and a pinch of nutmeg, 2 egg yolks and 2 handful of grated Graviera by stirring/whisking constantly ( adjust how thick or thin you like the bechamel by adding or reducing the milk), set aside - into a casserole add a thin layer of bechamel, then add 1 layer of potatoes to cover the whole bottom, drizzle some olive oil ( optional ) and a few shreds of cheese, add a layer of eggplants to cover the bottom, drizzle some olive oil and sprinkle some shreds of cheese and repeat until you’re done with all the eggplants and the potatoes - add the meat sauce over the eggplants & the bechamel, sprinkle some cheese & bake at 400F for until is golden brown, let rest for 1 hour & then cut and enjoy with Greek maroulosalata! Kali Orexi #greekmousakas #greekrecipe #authenticgreekrecipe #originalgreekfood #authenticgreekfood #authenticgreekmousakas #greektraditionalmousakas ♬ GREEK RESTAURANT 1 - Cavendish
Приготуйте цю страву вже на наступних вихідних зібравши всю родину та відчуйте смак Греції.
Читайте також:
- Як приготувати цибулевий пиріг
- Як приготувати равлики з броколі та сиром
- Як приготувати пиріг із ковбасою та сиром на пательні