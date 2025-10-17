ТСН у соціальних мережах

Дата публікації
Категорія
Шоу-бізнес
Кількість переглядів
32
Час на прочитання
3 хв

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025: розглядаємо найкрасивіші образи з легендарного показу

Показ відомого білизняного бренду Victoria's Secret знову підкорив Нью-Йорк. Шоу було видовищним і поєднувало в собі гламур, блиск, красу та інклюзивність.

Автор публікації
Фото автора: Юлія Каранковська Юлія Каранковська
Fashion Show Victoria's Secret 2025

Fashion Show Victoria's Secret 2025 / © Associated Press

Цього разу показ проводився під креативним керівництвом Адама Селмана і був задуманий, як подорож від ранку до вечора, оскільки вбрання на подіумі було показано від пастельної білизни і шовку до розкішних творінь з чорного оксамиту з кристалами.

На подіумі з’явилися такі легенди бренду, як Адріана Ліма, Алессандра Амбросіо, Даутцен Крус і сестри Хадід, а поруч з ними сяяли зірки нового покоління, як-от Алекс Консані, Енджел Різ і Барбі Феррейра, а також кілька непо-бейбі: Ліла Мосс, Айріс Лоу і Амелія Грей.

Адріана Ліма на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Адріана Ліма на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Також повернулися і культові крила, які вирізняють покази Victoria’s Secret з-поміж інших модних шоу. У кожної дівчини були свої крила і всі вони були унікального дизайну з пір’я, стрічок, пластику чи металу. Деякі також з конструкцій були зовсім не крилами, а фантазійними декоративними елементами, наприклад, квітами або мушлями.

Жасмін Тукс на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Жасмін Тукс на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

На сцені того вечора виступили Міссі Елліотт, Karol G, Медісон Бір і K-pop-гурт TWICE.

Пропонуємо подивитись на те як це було детальніше.

Бехаті Прінслу на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Бехаті Прінслу на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Лю Вень на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Лю Вень на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Алекс Консані на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Алекс Консані на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Анджеліна Кендалл на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Анджеліна Кендалл на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Fashion Show Victoria’s Secret 2025 / © Associated Press

Fashion Show Victoria’s Secret 2025 / © Associated Press

Fashion Show Victoria’s Secret 2025 / © Associated Press

Fashion Show Victoria’s Secret 2025 / © Associated Press

Fashion Show Victoria’s Secret 2025 / © Associated Press

Fashion Show Victoria’s Secret 2025 / © Associated Press

Даутцен Крус на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Даутцен Крус на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Ешлі Грем на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Ешлі Грем на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Палома Ельсессер на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Палома Ельсессер на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Імаан Хаммам на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Імаан Хаммам на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Fashion Show Victoria’s Secret 2025 / © Associated Press

Fashion Show Victoria’s Secret 2025 / © Associated Press

Стелла Максвелл на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Стелла Максвелл на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Абені Ньял на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Абені Ньял на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Девін Гарсіа на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Девін Гарсіа на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Алекс Консані на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Алекс Консані на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Палома Ельсессер на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Палома Ельсессер на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Сяо Вень Цзюй на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Сяо Вень Цзюй на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Енджел Рі на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Енджел Рі на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Імаан Хаммам на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Імаан Хаммам на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Барбара Палвін на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Барбара Палвін на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Джоан Смоллс на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Джоан Смоллс на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Юмі Ну на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Юмі Ну на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Лілі Олдрідж на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Лілі Олдрідж на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Енджел Різ на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Енджел Різ на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Алессандра Амбросіо на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Алессандра Амбросіо на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Емілі Ратаковскі на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Емілі Ратаковскі на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Алессандра Амбросіо на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Алессандра Амбросіо на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Джіджі Хадід на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Джіджі Хадід на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Джіджі Хадід на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Джіджі Хадід на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Адріана Ліма на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Адріана Ліма на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Адріана Ліма на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Адріана Ліма на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Амелія Грей на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Амелія Грей на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Амелія Грей на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Getty Images

Амелія Грей на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Getty Images

Амелія Грей на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Getty Images

Амелія Грей на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Getty Images

Кендіс Свейнпоул на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Кендіс Свейнпоул на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Кендіс Свейнпоул на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Кендіс Свейнпоул на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Еббі Чемпіон на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Getty Images

Еббі Чемпіон на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Getty Images

Еббі Чемпіон на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Еббі Чемпіон на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Белла Хадід на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Белла Хадід на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Белла Хадід на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Белла Хадід на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Айріс Лоу на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Айріс Лоу на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Ліла Мосс на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Ліла Мосс на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Ешлін Еріксон на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Ешлін Еріксон на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Джосі Макоскі на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Джосі Макоскі на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Барбі Феррейра на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Барбі Феррейра на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press

Наступна публікація

