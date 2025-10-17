Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025: розглядаємо найкрасивіші образи з легендарного показу

Fashion Show Victoria's Secret 2025 / © Associated Press
Цього разу показ проводився під креативним керівництвом Адама Селмана і був задуманий, як подорож від ранку до вечора, оскільки вбрання на подіумі було показано від пастельної білизни і шовку до розкішних творінь з чорного оксамиту з кристалами.
На подіумі з’явилися такі легенди бренду, як Адріана Ліма, Алессандра Амбросіо, Даутцен Крус і сестри Хадід, а поруч з ними сяяли зірки нового покоління, як-от Алекс Консані, Енджел Різ і Барбі Феррейра, а також кілька
непо-бейбі: Ліла Мосс, Айріс Лоу і Амелія Грей.
Адріана Ліма на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press
Також повернулися і культові крила, які вирізняють покази Victoria’s Secret з-поміж інших модних шоу. У кожної дівчини були свої крила і всі вони були унікального дизайну з пір’я, стрічок, пластику чи металу. Деякі також з конструкцій були зовсім не крилами, а фантазійними декоративними елементами, наприклад, квітами або мушлями.
Жасмін Тукс на Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 / © Associated Press
На сцені того вечора виступили Міссі Елліотт, Karol G, Медісон Бір і K-pop-гурт TWICE.
Пропонуємо подивитись на те як це було детальніше.
