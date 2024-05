Від чого залежить колір вашої сечі: розповідає фітнес-тренер

How much water should you be drinking per day? While the general recommendation I give is at LEAST half your body weight in ounces per day, a good way to tell if you’re drinking enough is by simply looking at your urine. If your pee is clear like water, you might be peeing out some electrolytes and are likely drinking too much water. You can scale back a bit. If your pee is dark like apple juice, you’re likely dehydrated and should drink more water. If your pee has a hint of yellow, you are likely perfectly hydrated and should keep doing what you’re doing. If your pee has red in it, seek medical attention.