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What the book is about

«This trilogy takes the reader along Bob Johansson’s epic journey — from an ordinary programmer to digital immortality, leader of an army of artificial minds, and humanity’s main hope for survival,» reads the description on the publisher’s website.

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After his death, Bob wakes up as an artificial intelligence built into an interstellar spacecraft. His mission is to search space for a new home for humanity. Bob then begins copying himself, and each copy becomes a separate personality. Some Bobs save Earth, others make contact with aliens, and still others go to war with a civilization that sees humans as nothing more than a resource.

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The publisher describes the series as «an epic space odyssey» that «masterfully combines science fiction, IT humor, dynamic interstellar battles and deep philosophical reflections on the nature of consciousness.»

The author knows his subject: before becoming a writer, Dennis E. Taylor worked as a software engineer.

A bestseller

According to the publisher, the three novels in the series — We Are Legion (We Are Bob), For We Are Many and All These Worlds — have sold more than 8,000 copies in Ukrainian. Of these, 7,000 are print copies and more than 1,000 are audiobooks. And that’s not the end: Lobster is already working on a translation of the fourth book.

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The publisher was founded in 2024 by IT entrepreneur Ruslan Nonka. Lobster specializes in two genres at once: science fiction and historical nonfiction. That is why books about empires and colonies appear in the ranking alongside Bob’s space saga.

Which other Lobster books made the top five — in the publisher’s ranking.

1. The Bobiverse trilogy, Dennis E. Taylor

A trilogy about a programmer who became an artificial intelligence. Translated into Ukrainian by Svitlana Orlova.

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2. The Story of China: A Portrait of a Civilisation and Its People, Michael Wood

The creator of the BBC documentary series The Story of China covers 4,000 years of Chinese history, from the Bronze Age to the present day. He tells it through the letters, diaries and family stories of ordinary people.

3. Congo: The Epic History of a People, David Van Reybrouck

Five centuries of history of one of the world’s most resource-rich countries, from precolonial kingdoms to Mobutu’s dictatorship. The Belgian historian recorded more than a hundred interviews with Congolese people. One of them was probably born as early as 1882.

4. Central Asia: A New History from the Imperial Conquests to the Present, Adeeb Khalid

How the Russian Empire, the USSR and China reshaped an entire region. The book covers collectivization, the drying up of the Aral Sea and the persecution of the Uyghurs.

5. The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World, William Dalrymple

How ancient India spread Buddhism, mathematics and astronomy around the world long before the colonial empires.

Most of Lobster’s books are translations, with rights acquired through international literary agencies. The publisher stresses that its translations are done by professional teams, not AI. Lobster also runs PAX, a platform for science fiction fans, and plans to publish works by Ukrainian authors.

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