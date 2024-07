Іспанія з шедевром 16-річного рекордсмена обіграла Францію та вийшла до фіналу Євро-2024 (відео)

The youngest goal scorers at the men’s EUROs:



◉ 16Y 362D - Lamine Yamal

◎ 18Y 141D - Johan Vonlanthen

◎ 18Y 237D - Wayne Rooney

◎ 18Y 317D - Renato Sanches



