"Ні війні" та синьо-жовта символіка: біатлоністки підтримали Україну після вторгнення РФ (фото)

Images from the Biathlon Women's Relay in Kontiolathi. The athletes are united in spreading a message after their competitor Yevhen Malyshev (19) of Ukraine passed away during the war. Pictured are M. O. Røiseland, L. Persson, V. Voigt and Z.Vitek/E. Gjelland/J. Jislova pic.twitter.com/h5EXlJgHWV