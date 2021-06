Команда Gambit Esports победила на BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2021 по CS:GO и заработала $225 000

#BLASTPremier is over, let's count some money.



Top 10 #CSGO teams' prize money earnings so far in 2021 - listed from highest to lowest



@GambitEsports - $1,005,500

@natusvincere - $877,000

@virtuspro - $338,500

@AstralisCS - $304,250

@heroicgg - $279,750