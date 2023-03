Надела мини-шорты и лифчик на Неделю моды: Зендея посетила модное шоу в "хищном" образе

#LVFW23

A signature in motion. @TWNGhesquiere will present his next #LouisVuitton Women's Collection at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris. Watch the show live on Monday, March 6th at 2:30 pm CET on Twitter or at https://t.co/662EMiQ9YA pic.twitter.com/WVcLvPn2p3