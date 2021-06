В США эффектно взорвали угольную электростанцию: видео

The sun has set on FPL's coal use in Florida and clean energy is rising like never before. The company imploded Indiantown Cogeneration plant's 495-foot stack and coal chute to make way for more clean energy. News release: https://t.co/0ZvY0Kt1ES B-Roll: https://t.co/tLCghS4KiO pic.twitter.com/jtJyGuuNvG