An operational humanitarian hub is now working in Chernivtsi

Today, ordinary Ukrainians who demonstrate impressive self-organization and dedication are becoming volunteers. For instance, a strong volunteer movement has been organized in Chernivtsi since the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the city residents and forced refugees are uniting to help people across the country. Currently, the main cities are hotspots where warfare is taking place.

The charitable foundation 'Blahodiynyy Fond Pershyy' ('First Charity Fund') started with a few people who helped out 'pointwise', first of all, their relatives and friends who remained in danger zones; and now the group of volunteers has grown to include more than 20 people with partners who have their own vehicles. They provide help not only to ordinary citizens but also to medical and social institutions, military units. A normal volunteer day begins with the distribution of tasks in the headquarters, in general, the following issues are solved: warehousing, coordination of logistics, negotiations and procurement, reporting and finance, fundraising.

Yuriy Tkachenko, who is responsible for cargo collection and logistics, says that the main urgent need for doctors and people in 'hot cities' (Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Chernihiv) remains medicines: antivirals, first aid, bandages, gauze. As usual, common Ukrainians deliver goods with their own cars, and large humanitarian goods are transported by trucks.

"In the morning we receive fresh inquiries from the hospital and try to collect everything within 2 hours, before noon, so that there is more time for the road. Now we are constantly busy; frankly, as the war began, for two weeks now I have not been following the calendar, it is more important to concentrate on work. The family supports me every day and many people in the city unite in a common struggle," Yuriy noticed.

Yevhen Zahorodniy transported his wife and children to a safe place and started working from the first day because requests for help come from everywhere. "Currently, surgeons in Kharkiv are in the most critical need, there are 20 wounded per operation table, so there is an urgent necessity for surgical instruments; sterile gloves, which we already order from warehouses have become a special request. Hormonal drugs are also needed for patients with thyroid problems, it is a matter of their lives. So we are looking for these drugs and delivering them in the shortest possible time."

According to Artem Sumarev, the founder of the charity organization, the Humanitarian Bank in Chernivtsi is a warehouse and distribution center for humanitarian aid to towns and villages affected by the war today. Assistance is directed to humanitarian support points and diners that feed civilians, territorial defense and the Armed Forces. Every day they collect warm clothes, food kits: vegetables, oil, cereals, canned food and noodles, the latter is running out in warehouses, so we are already looking for an alternative to instant food. "There is a need for generators, in particular, today the last and only one was sent from western Ukraine," says Artem. "Here and now there's a problem of lack of certain drugs and tools, batteries, so we had to urgently document the organization officially to have invoices and seals, which will allow us to write official letters to specialized institutions and buy everything we need abroad," the volunteer stated.

Volunteers of the 'Blahodiynyy Fond Pershyy' Humanitarian Bank Charitable Foundation are multi-purpose, strong and smart, they are actively working and continue to deliver to areas of active hostilities as long as possible. "Until we win!" Yevhen Zagorodniy claims.

You can join the movement or donate to the account 5375411501086362. The organization's website is currently under development, so all reports can be tracked on the personal page of volunteer Artem Sumarev:

