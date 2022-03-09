Ukrainian creative minds joined forces for information regiment together with Ministry of Culture and Information Policy

In cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Ukrainian creative minds, journalists, directors, and publicists who create visual content of various formats and topics have created the information regiment ₩AW: War Against War. The purpose of this platform is to strengthen the combat against outright lies and Russian propaganda.

“Ukrainians are witnessing an insane amount of information generated and created by volunteers from various fields. And this is extremely important because they all increase the digital resistance of our country and show the truth to the whole world. Today, any video or photo is not just content. It serves as a morale booster and evidence against the crimes of the russian federation against Ukraine. And we must produce more of such content, so as not to leave the enemy any chance of propagandist lies”, stated Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

Thus, the information troops will be creating videos and articles in different languages tailored for different audiences: the world, Ukraine, russia.

We encourage Ukrainians to distribute videos and articles on all available platforms. Right now, information support and solidarity proved by action are very important for our country. We must all be united in the information context of this bloody war. A united front makes victory easier to achieve.

Videos made by Ukrainian creatives have already been broadcast on the sole national TV news marathon #UAразом ('UAtogether'). They were also published by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on his social networks.

Anyone can join us in the distribution of video content. All you have to do is subscribe to the official channels of the ₩AW information regiment on social media and share it with your friends, fans, or family, as well as with friends living abroad.

Where can I subscribe?

Instagram — https://instagram.com/waw_war_against_war

Our Telegram channel — https://t.me/WAW_WarAgainstWar

₩AW on the website of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy — https://war-info.mkip.gov.ua/

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy YouTube channel — https://www.youtube.com/c/MipGovUa

The ₩AW Playlist on the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy YouTube channel — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4Wi5rFemro&list=PLLmBC25NTCQyocJ7Ordg2HXEmcdwCFunR

The information regiment invites media owners and representatives of the media community to cooperate and provide information support. ₩AW: War Against War creates video content, and if you have the opportunity to distribute it on your resources, it will be very helpful in spreading the truth, in particular about how brutally russia is waging war against Ukraine and the civilian population of our cities.

Contact form for anyone who has the opportunity to distribute our video content: https://forms.gle/hjJLVWzqJb8bfV1H6

Contact form for creative teams wishing to collaborate with ₩AW: https://forms.gle/JqhNCoFSzMhMRtyK6.

We will definitely win.

Slava Ukraini! Glory to Ukraine!