Біля столиці Греції вирує масштабна лісова пожежа: вогонь видно з відстані 50 км (фото, відео)

GREECE :#VIDEO TERRIFYING LARGE WILDFIRE ON THE SLOPES OF MOUNT PENTELI, JUST NORTH OF ATHENS!



Houses near to fire evacuated to avoid the fast-moving flames due to strong winds.