Фітнестренерка схудла в талії на 28 см за допомогою методу "3-2-1": як це працює (фото, відео)

Quick reminder & reason why pilates and sculpt is so transformative for our bodies✨ Pilates & sculpt workouts are going to help regulate your nervous system due to the deep breathing and low impact moves that then in turn will lower your cortisol levels. High cortisol levels cause fluid retention in the body, weight gain, increased hunger, and irritability. When we start doing low impact workouts like the one from today and this week we will start to lower cortisol levels and store less water in the body. Another big thing that happens is when we stop doing such high intensity workouts and incorporate low impact intentional deep core focused workouts into our routine our cortisol levels drop which then drops our hunger hormone making it easier to stay consistent with our nutrition goals. Consistency is key with both our workouts and our diets. When we pair our pilates and strength training workouts we’re able to drop our cortisol levels, build lean muscle, strengthen smaller muscle groups that are often overlooked, increase mobility, flexibility, and help you drop fat and stick with your nutrition!