Активіст, який приклеїв до автівок ООН напис "бездієві", обміняє ці плакати на машини для ЗСУ

Hi, I'm Yosyp. You may know me from Useless action.



Now I have the last letter U from the car posters. I'm ready to sell it, plus the signed photo of "tagged" UN cars. The price is 2 white land cruisers.



Let's prove that your cars could be useful!



Details in the video

Rt ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pqy7jCeGzG