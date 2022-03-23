International Charity Concert-Marathon Save Ukraine – #StopWar to take place on 27 March

Ukraine has been fighting against the brazen full-scale aggression unleashed by the Russian Federation for a month now. All these days, the Ukrainian army and people have been bravely resisting and ultimately thwarted the enemy's plans.

An International Charity Concert-Marathon aimed at supporting Ukraine and named Save Ukraine – #StopWar will be happening on the basis of TVP, a Polish TV channel, on Sunday, 27 March, at 17:30 CET (18:30 Kyiv time) and will take place in Warsaw.

Among the key messages of the project are #StopWarInUkraine, #stoprussia, #NoFlyZoneUA, #CloseTheSky, #StandWithUkraine. Ukraine protects the whole continent by taking the blow from the entire arsenal of the Russian military machine. Today, the whole civilized world stands side by side with Ukraine. Our partners have imposed unprecedented sanctions against the invaders and provided Ukraine with financial, military, and humanitarian aid. This support contributes to the future of the world – if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, other European states could be at risk. The unity and solidarity of the world are needed now more than ever.

This marathon seeks to further consolidate the international community in resisting Russian expansion. The Ukrainian people feel and sincerely appreciate the support provided by our partners and ordinary citizens of foreign countries, from basic necessities to powerful military aid. But the war must end as quickly as possible, and this requires even greater support for Ukraine and ultimate pressure on the aggressor.

Musicians, artists, civic activists, thought leaders, actors, athletes, volunteers from around the world will be supporting Ukraine during the 2-hour broadcasting, which will be rebroadcasted by the TV channels from about 20 countries in Europe and the world, as well as by streaming platforms and social networks. At the same time, funds to address humanitarian issues caused by the russian military invasion of Ukraine will be raised before, during and after the broadcasting.

In Ukraine, the telethon will be available on all Ukrainian TV channels and platforms that broadcast the United News Marathon such as 1+1, ICTV, STB, 2+2, Ukraine, Inter, Rada, UA: Pershyi, as well as TET, Novy, M1, NTN, K1, and Kyivstar TV, 1+1 Video, YouTV, MEGOGO, Oll.tv, Sweet.tv, Volia online TV platforms.

It will also be possible to watch the broadcasting on the 1+1 YouTube channel and on 1+1 International, ICTV Ukraine, Inter+, Ukraine24 and others for the viewers all over the world.

The hosts of the event include Ukraine’s Timur Miroshnychenko and Masha Efrosinina.

The world-famous bands and artists such as Imagine Dragons, Nothing But Thieves, Fatboy Slim, Craig David, the Eurovision winners Salvador Sobral and Netta, and others are also among the invited guests to address a multimillion audience. The Ukrainian artists Dakha Brakha, Ruslana, THE HARDKISS, Jamala, Go_A, MONATIK, Alyona Alyona and others will participate in the telethon too.

In addition, for the occasion of the event, there are several fan zones to be organized in many cities globally in order to watch the telethon.

"The entire media community of Ukraine is focused on several crucial tasks – to convey a message that Ukraine is a shield from russia for the whole civilized world now, and that we require prompt support and closing of the sky. Ukraine is in huge need of help given the impending humanitarian crisis. Thus, we are talking about it out loud, we will keep talking about it in the future. [Talking] with the help of journalism, with the help of music, with the help of hundreds of thousands of people united all over the world", – Yaroslav Pakholchuk, CEO at 1+1 media and co-owner at Atlas Festival says.

The Save Ukraine – #StopWar telethon is conducted by 1+1 media, the Atlas Festival team and with the support of the national mobile operator Kyivstar, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Social Policy. The initiators of the project idea are Atlas Festival and Kyivstar.

"Ukraine is doing everything possible to stop the war and bloodshed, to free the cities from the blockades, to start rebuilding our country. We would like to emphasize once again that there is no "special military operation" taking place in Ukraine while holding this marathon. The brutal groundless war is being waged in Ukraine, which russia has started in a barbaric way. The civilized world must be proactive in protecting, supporting and helping Ukraine. It is not enough to watch the war of the russians against the Ukrainians staying abroad. After all, our country is protecting the whole of Europe from putin. We need a no-fly zone over Ukraine – closing of the sky, as well as weapon. It will save lives of many innocent people. Therefore, the messages #CloseTheSky and #NoFlyZoneUA should be heard by the world," – Oleksandr Tkachenko, the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, comments.

"Unleashing a brutal war against Ukraine, the enemy did not expect such a reaction from Ukraine and the world. First of all, the strength of Ukrainians while defending their country, and the scale of destructive sanctions imposed by the international community. We have achieved significant results thanks to the systematic work of Ukraine and the unwavering support from our partners - Russia has already suffered great economic losses and found itself in complete isolation. We are not stopping, we are moving forward. This marathon is another signal to the international community: it is Russia's war against the whole world, and only together we can win," – Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, claims.

"The war destroys our cities, but it will never destroy our will and desire to live in a free country. National resistance has united Ukrainians and the entire democratic world in a common goal – to expel all occupiers from our land and protect innocent people. Military, volunteers, doctors, civilians who host migrants in their homes or march with Ukrainian flags in temporarily occupied cities, our technicians who even work in danger to set reconnection – all of us are heroes. We need much stronger support from the Western partners and the entire civilized world to finally win. Kyivstar will call for this in all possible ways – by supporting such fundraising concerts, working with the media and with our partners globally," – Tetiana Lukynyuk, B2C Director at Kyivstar says.

The graphic symbol of the telethon, which serves as a foundation for all its visual communication, is a sunflower created by Daniel Skrypnyk, a Ukrainian artist. The organizers of the event say that such collaboration can reach out to a larger audience as Daniel's works are admired by people in many countries all over the world.

"Now, a sunflower symbolizes the whole of Ukraine. I’ve included personal symbols and emotions into it. The sunflower is an observer of various events happening around. It is a sensor of emotions. It visualizes everyone who has encountered side views. The sunflower has been growing in various aspects, and, right now, the sunflower has opened up in this most terrible and emotional situation. It asks to be noticed by the whole world being the one who is looking at Ukraine, feeling every Ukrainian. It asks for the light," – the artist Daniel Skrypnyk describes.

The organizers emphasize the fact that fundraising is to be implemented with the use of the official accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine. The funds will go to meet food needs and to accommodate refugees and citizens who left their homes due to hostilities, to provide them with clothing and footwear, medicines and medical equipment; to provide the population with some basic necessities, one-time financial assistance, to meet other priority human needs, etc.

Follow the website to find more detailed information about the event: https://saveukraine.1plus1.ua/.

Please see below for financial assistance to solve humanitarian issues in Ukraine:

UA

Bank: the National Bank of Ukrain

MFO 300001

Account number: UA823000010000032302338301027

EDRPOU 37567866

Recipient: Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

EUR

BENEFICIARY: Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

IBAN DE85500000000050002137

PURPOSE OF PAYMENT: for ac 32302338301027

BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK, Frankfurt

BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: MARKDEFF

BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

USD

BENEFICIARY: Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

BENEFICIARY BIC: NBUA UA UX

BENEFICIARY ADDRESS: 9 Instytutska St, Kyiv, 01601, Ukraine

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 400807238

BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, New York

BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: CHASUS33

ABA 0210 0002 1

BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, USA

PURPOSE OF PAYMENT: for ac 32302338301027

GBP

BENEFICIARY/RECIPIENT NAME: Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 80033041

IBAN GB52CHAS60924280033041

BENEFICIARY ADDRESS: 9 Instytutska St, Kyiv, 01601, Ukraine

BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: JP MORGAN CHASE BANK NA, London

BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: CHASGB2L

SORT CODE: 60-92-42

BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: 125 London Wall, London EC2Y 5AJ, UK

REFERENCE FOR CREDITING ACCOUNT: 32302338301027

JPY